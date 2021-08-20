Things to Know as Cruise Ships Set Sail Again Since the Pandemic

SteinLaw Cruise Ship Injury Lawyers

Passengers injured aboard ship can seek help from SteinLaw Injury Lawyers

MIAMI , FL , USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruise ships are once again welcoming passengers to the terminals in Miami, the “Cruise Capital of the World,” and other ports around the United States.

Although cruise ship injuries are not top-of-mind for those returning to travel the seas, the fact is, many cruise ships have been idle for 15 months or more.

According to Miami Herald, 63 ocean cruise ships are currently operating in U.S. waters, or are planning to soon. Increased activity unfortunately comes with an increased likelihood of injury.

Carriers Have an Obligation to Ensure Passenger Safety

While liability waivers—the “fine print” at the bottom of a ticket—can prevent the pursuit of certain claims against a cruise line, maritime law obligates all cruise ship common carriers to exercise due care and provide safe transportation for all passengers.

This means an act of negligence by a carrier or cruise line employee that results in cruise ship injury may entitle the victim or victim’s family to compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, lost time at work and other damages.

The most common causes of cruise ship injuries include ship collisions, technical problems, passengers falling overboard, slip and fall incidents, assaults by crew members and food poisoning. In cases like these, the expertise of a cruise ship injury lawyer is needed.

SteinLaw provides personalized and aggressive representation to injured cruise ship passengers.

A Different Process

Bringing a personal injury claim against a cruise line for an onboard injury has a different process than a personal injury claim on land. A knowledgeable cruise ship injury lawyer can evaluate an injury victim’s case and file the necessary paperwork.

Specific filing deadlines, statutes of limitation, and a requirement that the lawsuit be filed in the state of the company’s headquarters, can be burdensome for out-of-state passengers. SteinLaw has Florida cruise ship accident lawyers that understand the specifics of maritime law and are well positioned to advocate for passengers who were injured while aboard a cruise ship.

If you or someone you love was injured aboard a cruise ship, contact the cruise ship accident lawyers at SteinLaw for a free consultation. SteinLaw has six offices in Florida, including one in Miami.

Brandon Stein, the owner and founder of SteinLaw, strongly believes in the importance of client customer service. At SteinLaw, clients are provided with their lawyer’s direct phone number in order to achieve a level of comfort while their case is being properly handled.

