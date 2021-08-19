San Francisco Personal Injury Attorney Shaana Rahman Recognized by Super Lawyers for 13th Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rahman Law PC announces the thirteenth year of the law firm’s principal and founder, Shaana A. Rahman, a personal injury attorney in San Francisco and Paso Robles, has been selected by Super Lawyers® for a spot on their coveted lists. Ms. Rahman has been selected as a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in San Francisco, California on the Northern California Super Lawyers List.
Ms. Rahman was first selected as a Rising Star in 2009, a list in which only 2.5% of attorneys are selected. Beginning in 2012, she was selected as a Super Lawyer, a list containing only 5% of attorneys within each region. The Super Lawyers rating service reviews attorneys in a variety of practice areas broken down by region and makes their selections based on professional achievements, independent research, peer-recognition, and peer-evaluations.
Other professional activities are also taken into consideration including pro bono work and community service. Ms. Rahman is an advocate for bicyclist and pedestrian safety concerns in her communities of San Francisco and Paso Robles on California’s Central Coast. She is a member and/or sponsor of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, Bike East Bay, Marin County Bicycle Coalition, Walk San Francisco, and San Luis Obispo County Bike Coalition. In addition to published works, Ms. Rahman also maintains a blog on her website to raise further awareness of personal injury issues surrounding her communities.
“I think it’s so important that we fight for the rights of pedestrians and cyclists and this award tells me that I’m making a difference,” said Ms. Rahman, “and my work at Rahman Law PC will continue to help make the voices of victims be heard and hopefully prevent future injuries to cyclists and pedestrians.”
Ms. Rahman’s other achievements which were taken into consideration for her Super Lawyers rating include: being one of the Top 20 Personal Injury Lawyers in San Francisco by Expertise in 2017 and 2018, a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, recognized as a Top 40 under 40 Attorney by The National Trial Lawyers, receiving Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Preeminent® (the Highest Level of Professional Excellence) peer review rating based on the opinions of members of the bar and the judiciary, and Avvo’s Rating of Superb as a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney by client reviews.
Super Lawyers has many candidates for their top 5% list. Ms. Rahman was selected through independent research and peer evaluations. To remain within the top 5% as a Super Lawyer for thirteen years is an accomplishment to be proud of for any personal injury attorney in California.
About Rahman Law PC
The personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC are powerful advocates for people who have been injured through no fault of their own. What makes Rahman Law PC different from other personal injury law firms is they care about what happens to their clients; they aggressively advocate for their clients’ interests and have a personal relationship with each client, taking the time to listen and figure out solutions that make sense from a legal point of view but also from a human perspective. By providing the highest quality legal services to those who have been injured or have suffered wrongdoing at the hands of other individuals, corporations, or public entities, the personal injury attorneys and trial lawyers at Rahman Law PC have a proven track record of results and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients throughout California. Rahman Law PC offers clients attentive service backed with big firm experience, making them ready to take on any opponent. To learn more about the personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC, visit https://www.rahmanlawsf.com or call (415) 956-9245 in San Francisco, (805) 619-3108 in Paso Robles, California.
