The Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to please call attorney Erik Karst of the Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for very solid advice about financial compensation. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama might be in the millions of dollars. As attorney Erik Karst will explain mesothelioma compensation is based on the specifics of how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos.

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama there is a good chance he was initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus-not mesothelioma. As a result-your loved one might need your help it getting organized for the mesothelioma compensation process. In a situation like this attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste might be incredibly helpful. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a family in this very difficult situation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama the Alabama US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

*The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter/.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.