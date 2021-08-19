Gov. Wolf: Custom Food Manufacturer Expands in Lancaster, Brings 100 New Jobs to Region

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Stir Foods Lancaster, LLC, a custom manufacturer of soups, sauces, dressings, and fresh salsas for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers, will expand its Lancaster manufacturing location, investing more than $4 million into the expansion, retaining 51 jobs and creating 100 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“Pennsylvania has a long legacy of manufacturing excellence, and our food manufacturers like Stir Foods bring good jobs and new opportunities to both their surrounding community and the commonwealth as a whole,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “My administration is proud to support Stir Foods in its expansion, which will benefit the company, its employees and customers, and Lancaster County.”

Stir Foods Lancaster will expand its existing facility to accommodate its growing business. With new investments in machinery and equipment, the company will significantly increase production, while enhancing food safety and product quality. The expansion project will result in the need for a second shift and will triple existing employment.

“We plan to invest in Lancaster to grow the facility into one of our ‘flagship’ locations and appreciate the support that the state of Pennsylvania has offered us,” said Milt Liu, CEO of Stir Foods.

“We’re thrilled Stir Foods is investing in Lancaster County and applaud its commitment to the existing workforce, while also setting the stage for strong future growth,” said Lisa Riggs, President, Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. “The combination of Stir Foods and the commonwealth’s investment in machinery and equipment plus workforce training puts the company in the driver’s seat to leverage consumer interest in custom food products.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers. The company has committed to investing over $4 million into the project and creating at least 100 new jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Stir Foods Lancaster is privately held and part of the Stir Foods group of companies. The company was formed by Wind Point Partners to acquire the business and assets of Lancaster Fine Foods and manufactures salad dressings, sauces, marinades, and fruit spreads/jams in addition to offering contract manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment services. Stir Foods Lancaster also manufactures private label items for branded retail food companies and food service operators, and is Safe Quality Food (SQF), non-GMO, organic, and kosher certified.

