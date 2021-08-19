JUDICIAL COMMISSION RELEASES DEMOGRAPHIC, INTERVIEWEE, AND MEETING INFORMATION FOR DIVISION THREE VACANCY SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (JACKSON COUNTY)
AUGUST 19, 2021
JUDICIAL COMMISSION RELEASES DEMOGRAPHIC, INTERVIEWEE, AND MEETING INFORMATION FOR DIVISION THREE VACANCY
SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (JACKSON COUNTY)
There are 14 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Two applicants work in the private sector; 11 work in the public sector; and one is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.43 years.
Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk Janette K. Rodecap
Jeremy J. Baldwin Marty W. Seaton
Ardie A. Bland Kyndra J. Stockdale
Justin J. Kalwei Brady X. Twenter
Brandon A. Lawson R. Travis Willingham
Alicia C. O'Connell James A. Witteman, Jr.
Martina L. Peterson Jerri J. Zhang
The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing may be required. Interviews will not be available online.
Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 3 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.
Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.
Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
1300 Oak Street
Kansas City, MO 64106
(816) 889-3600