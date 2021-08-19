FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUST 19, 2021

JUDICIAL COMMISSION RELEASES DEMOGRAPHIC, INTERVIEWEE, AND MEETING INFORMATION FOR DIVISION THREE VACANCY

SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (JACKSON COUNTY)

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d) , the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 3 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the July 28, 2021 retirement of Judge David M. Byrn.

There are 14 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Two applicants work in the private sector; 11 work in the public sector; and one is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.43 years.

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d) , the Commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants.

Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk Janette K. Rodecap

Jeremy J. Baldwin Marty W. Seaton

Ardie A. Bland Kyndra J. Stockdale

Justin J. Kalwei Brady X. Twenter

Brandon A. Lawson R. Travis Willingham

Alicia C. O'Connell James A. Witteman, Jr.

Martina L. Peterson Jerri J. Zhang

The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing may be required. Interviews will not be available online.

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 3 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

(816) 889-3600

