Pavement Repair Today on EB Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County

08/19/2021

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a contractor will repair a section of pavement today on eastbound Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township north of the City of Harrisburg.

The right lane of eastbound Route 22 will be closed at approximately 9 AM this morning. The left lane will remain open. This work is expected to take several hours to complete. An updated press release will be issued when the lane is open.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for workers and equipment as they travel through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

