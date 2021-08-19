PennDOT Places Speed Display Boards on Route 6 in McKean County

Port Allegany, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two radar-controlled speed display boards on Route 6 in Liberty Township, McKean County, yesterday to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The boards will aid in curbing speeding, a common aggressive driving behavior.

The first board faces westbound traffic between Evergreen and Woodland drives. The second faces eastbound traffic between Woodland Drive and Lower Grimes Road.

The boards utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and post them to the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit in the segment of Route 6 hosting the westbound facing board is 55 miles per hour, and the speed limit in the segment hosting the eastbound facing board is 45 miles per hour.

The boards will remain in their current locations for up to four weeks. PennDOT will then reposition them to face the opposite direction.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 52 percent of McKean County crashes in 2020.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #