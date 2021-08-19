​ Pavement Repairs Completed, All Lanes Open on EB Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County

08/19/2021

Harrisburg, PA – Pavement repairs have been completed on section of eastbound Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township north of the City of Harrisburg.

The right lane of eastbound Route 22 was closed at approximately 9 AM this morning for the repair work. That work has been completed and all lanes are open to traffic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

