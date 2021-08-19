​ Pavement Repairs Completed, All Lanes Open on EB Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Pavement repairs have been completed on section of eastbound Route 22 in Middle Paxton Township north of the City of Harrisburg.
The right lane of eastbound Route 22 was closed at approximately 9 AM this morning for the repair work. That work has been completed and all lanes are open to traffic.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###
