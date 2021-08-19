Route 3005 Chapel Road Drainage Improvements Next Week in Center Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing drainage improvement work on Chapel Road (Route 3005) in Center Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting.

Drainage improvement work requiring the closure of a portion of Chapel Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and continue around-the-clock through 4 p.m. Friday, August 27. Chapel Road will close to through traffic between Skyview Drive and Rodeo Drive. Traffic will be detoured via Brodhead Road and Center Grange Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

