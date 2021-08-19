Submit Release
Homicide: 3700 block of First Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:58 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 43 year-old Anthony Mitchell, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

