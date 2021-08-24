Blue Light partners with Frontier Technologies, Inc. to Expand Industry Awareness of Leading Intelligence & IT Services
Technology Partnership to bring enhanced offerings, service, and support to Government Customers in Defense, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement.
We’re honored to partner with Frontier Technologies, Inc. to leverage both of our channels to increase awareness of the innovative solutions we have both developed over the years”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light announced its partnership with Frontier Technologies, Inc. (FTI) to combine industry-leading business intelligence (BI) via analytics/services, support, and technologies to address requirements across the U.S. Government for innovation.
Blue Light LLC is the largest reseller of i2 Analyst’s Notebook in the world and the only full-service provider of services, training, and technology for the software portfolio to DoD, DoJ, DHS, and other USG customers. Its patented Blue Fusion connective technology resolves the largest obstacle to military and law enforcement analysts–data collection, automating the entire data collection, ingestion, and visualization processes saving analysts up to 80% of their time.
Frontier Technologies, Inc. is a trusted and valued partner providing cloud, cybersecurity, and SaaS/HaaS services to healthcare, utilities, and DoD agencies. Frontier’s has timelessly improved customer’s efficiency and resiliency. They are a leading Value-Added Reseller and Integrator of Multi-Vendor technology S/W to their clients and solve crucial IT and technology-related business challenges in their Innovation Lab.
“We’re honored to partner with Frontier Technologies, Inc. to leverage both of our channels to increase awareness of the innovative solutions we have both developed over the years,” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “Our combined capabilities will definitely bring more value to our customers”
“Frontier Technologies’ partnership with Blue Light, will enable our federal and commercial clients to leverage our cyber analysts/SMEs when clients are constantly challenged with having inadequate and trained analysts on staff to conduct cyber threat hunting,” stated Jayshree Moorthy, FTI’s Chief Federal Officer.
About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
About Frontier Technologies
For over 30 years, Frontier Technologies, Inc. has been providing Cyber-Security & MVS IT solutions for the U.S. government and commercial sectors, which has made it possible to have the opportunity to work on many substantial contracts. Their continuous efforts to provide the best solutions and the right price have earned them the opportunity to be one of the select companies to work on key contracts. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE since 1988, FTI is a recognized diverse supplier with a woman and minority-owned distinction. https://www.ftiusa.com/
