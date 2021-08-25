Margie Hamner of Starfish Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTCLAIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An elderly man and his grandson are walking down the beach in the early morning. There had been a big storm the night before, and there were starfish scattered all over the beach.

They encounter a woman throwing the starfish back in the ocean before the tide comes out. The elderly man says, said, “What are you doing? You can’t possibly save them all.”

She smiles, leans down and gently tosses a starfish back into the ocean and says, “Well, I made a difference to that one.” It's about making a difference one at a time.

Starfish Consulting is dedicated to making an impact, one person, one team, one organization at a time.

Margie Hamner is a leadership coach, instructor and the founder of Starfish Consulting, where she creates unique learning experiences that build confidence, competence and connections.

After 25 years in human resources helping people to be their best selves at work, today Margie works with current leaders and high-potential emerging leaders.

“Most people are promoted because they were the smartest, most productive and the best at what they do. That doesn't mean they are going to be a good supervisor,” says Margie. “Individual contributors who are now leaders don’t really understand what it's like to be a leader. The impact a leader has on a person's life is tremendous. If you have a bad boss, you have a bad life. So I enjoy helping them through that transition by teaching them to lead themselves first, portray themselves in a professional manner, and navigate the myriad of HR rules and regulations.”

Of course, arising to be a woman leader has its own set of challenges. Women might lack confidence or feel they don't have a voice. Margie helps them step into leadership role and overcome these challenges.

Starfish Consulting also hosts women empowering women groups. This unique interactive experience combines both coaching and training to assist women leaders in finding their power and influence. The program focuses on building and sustaining confidence, creating a personal and professional vision, learning and practicing coaching skills, and maintaining work/life balance and self-care.

“They don't just hear me as the coach,” says Margie. “They hear from the other women participants who are saying, ‘I have that problem, too.’ The support of the women is so powerful. I've designed the program where everybody has to share during each virtual session and I teach them to coach each other. Ultimately that's what a manager should do.”

Close Up Radio will feature Margie Hamner in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 27th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.starfishconsulting.net