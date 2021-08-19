Global Agricultural Biological Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the Forecast Period 2021-2028
The agricultural biologicals market is expected to grow USD 26.99 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.NEWARK, NJ, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Agricultural Biological Market by Type (Bio control, Bio stimulants, Bio fertilizers, Crop Protection, Crop Enhancement), Product (Microbials, Macrobials, Bio chemicals), Mode Of Application (Soil treatment, Seed treatment, Foliar Spray), Crop (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseed & Pulses, Other Crop Types), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.
The report presents a brief overview of the market that also shows an executive summary of the market. The report highlights the current and forthcoming technical and financial details of the global Agricultural Biological industry. The research study draws attention to a detailed synopsis of the market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics.
The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, a deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global market. The report further throws light on key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics.
The key players studied in the report include BASF SE(Germany), Vegalab S.A.(US), Isagro S.P.A.(Italy), Evogene Ltd(Israel), Syngenta Crop Protection AG(Switzerland), Marrone Bio Innovations(US), UPL(India), Bayer AG(Germany), Valent Biosciences, Lallemand Inc., Koppert Biological Systems, Valagro S.P.A., Novozymes, CBF China Biofertilizers AG, Biolchim SPA, Symborg, Bienvenido, Andermatt Bio control AG, Verdesian Life Sciences., SEIPASA, Biobest Group NV, The DOW Chemical Company, Arysta Lifescience Limited, Certis USA LLC.
The report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the global Agricultural Biological market. An in-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market has been given in the report. The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the global Agricultural Biological market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same.
Global market segmentation by type: Bio control, Bio stimulants, Bio fertilizers, Crop Protection, Crop Enhancement.
Global market segmentation by application: Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray.
The research document consists of a global Agricultural Biological market study and overall details regarding the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of major segments in the coming years from 2021 to 2026.
Key regions and countries are covered in the global market as follows: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America.
A detailed overview of regional distributions of popular products in the global market is given. Further, comprehensive research on the overall expansion within the global Agricultural Biological market for deciding the product launch and asset developments is presented in the report.
