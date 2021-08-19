Advisory Committee on Rules of Civil Procedure Meeting August 20

VERMONT SUPREME COURT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF CIVIL PROCEDURE AGENDA FOR MEETING OF AUGUST 20, 2021

The Civil Rules Committee will meet virtually at 9:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, to consider the following agenda: 1. Approval of the draft minutes of the meetings of July 16, 2021, 2. Action items A. #21-2, Response to Supreme Court’s memorandum of May 12, 2021, and June 25, 2021, amendment of A0. 49. Item 1. Remote Mediation. Proposed amendment of V.R.C.P. 16.3(b), sent out for comment August 3, comments due September 3, 2021. Professor Wroth to report. Item 2. Remote Jury Trials. AO 52, Remote Civil Jury Trial Pilot Project, promulgated and effective August 3, 2021. Mr. Dumont to report. Item 3. E-mail Filing; Remote Administration of Oaths. Proposed amendments to V.R.C.P. 5 and 11 sent to the Court on June 25, 2021. Chairman Keyes and Professor Wroth to report Item 4. Eviction Proceedings and Foreclosure Proceedings. Mr. Avildsen and Professor Wroth to report. Item 5. Committee consideration of other AO 49 provisions that might be made permanent. B. #20-9A. Elimination of papers served electronically from the 3-day extension of time provided by V.R.C.P. 6(e) and V.R.A.P. 26(c). Professor Wroth to present draft promulgation order. C. #20-8. Proposal to clarify V.R.C.P. 56 by providing that the response to a statement of undisputed facts must be paragraph-by-paragraph as opposed to a competing statement of facts. Proposed amendment of V.R.C.P. 56 sent out for comment on August 3, with comments due October 3, 2021. Professor Wroth to report. D. #21-3. Conforming V.R.C.P.3.1 and court forms concerning waiver of filing and service fees. Proposed amendment of 3.1, 4, 84, and proposed abrogation of Appendix of Forms sent out for comment on August 3, with comments due October 3, 2021. Professor Wroth to report. E. #19-10. Amendments to V.R.C. P. 7 and 56 and abrogation of V.R.C.P. 78. Promulgated June 7, effective August 9, 2921. Deletion of references to V.R.C.P. 78 on other Rules. Professor Wroth to report. F. #14-8. V.R.C.P. 4.1, 4.2, 69, 69.1. Collection and Enforcement of Judgments. Judge Pearson and Professor Wroth to present consolidated draft at September meeting. G. #20-13. Proposed amendments of V.R.C.P. 62, 77, regarding service of default judgments. Judge Mello and Mr. Dumont to report H. #20-9B. Amendments made necessary to conform the Civil Rules to the 2020 Vermont Rules on Electronic Filing, promulgated December 10, 2019, effective March 2, 2020, Ms. Badgewick and Ms. Spero to present progress report, 3. Items for discussion and possible action. A. #21-1. Blondin v. Milton Town School District, 2021 VT 2, 13, n.10. Professor Wroth to present draft preserving the general requirement of a post-verdict motion and providing an exception for “a pure question of law” 4. Information items. A. Status of Court’s Long Term Planning Committee: Ramp-up Report, May 13, 2020. Justice Eaton to report. 5. Other business. 6. Next meetings. Next meeting scheduled to be held virtually at 9:00 a.m., September 17, 2021. Dates for additional meetings to be considered.