Diesel Generator Market Expected to Exceed $37.1 billion at CAGR of 9.8% with 2027
(285 PDF pages with Insights) Diesel Generator Market by Type, Mobility, Cooling System, Application, & End-use Industry: Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diesel Generator Market by Type (Small (0–75 KVA), Medium (75–375 KVA), and High (Above 375 KVA)), Mobility (Stationary and Portable), Cooling System (Air Cooled and Liquid Cooled), and Application (Standby Backup Power and Pick Shaving), and End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global diesel generator market garnered $20.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Increase in need for continuous & stable power supply and rapid industrialization & urbanization drive the growth of the global diesel generator market. However, stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution and rapid development in the renewable energy sector hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment on electrification of remote & rural area is anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.
Depending on the type, large diesel generator segment held the highest market share of about 57.05% in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand from large-scale industries such as mining, healthcare, commercial, manufacturing, and data centers.
On the basis of mobility, stationary segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and construction.
On the basis of cooling system, air cooled diesel generator segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand from residential and commercial consumers such as apartments, complexes, malls, and others.
On the basis of application, peak shaving segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%. This is owing to the increase in maximum power demand during highly dense populated area and from manufacturing operations (when production rate is high).
Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifth of the global diesel generator market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the large number of key players and availability of the manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, North America region is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The global diesel generator market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include
• Caterpillar, Inc.
• Cummins, Inc.
• Rolls Royce plc
• Kohler Co.
• Generac Power Systems, Inc.
• Southwest Products
• Atlas Copco AB
• FG Wilson
• Denyo Co. Ltd.
• Kirloskar Electric Company.
COVID-19 Scenario-
• Halt in the services including hospitality, mining, and construction industry due to active lockdown and social distancing has adversely affected the growth of this industry.
• In addition, the operational disruption in the generator manufacturing companies, due to COVID-19 outbreak, has impacted the diesel generator market.
