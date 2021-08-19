Call-Out for Music Industry Teams To Join the Around The World in 80 Raves Challenge: October 2021
A Month-Long Sponsored Fundraising Activity Challenge Meets Global Rave Supported by Pioneer DJ Ft. Bicep, Crazy P Sound System, Jax Jones, Sasha & Many More
We couldn’t be more thrilled to support this unique and worthy cause. Challenge yourself, challenge your friends and most of all fundraise with us!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Music Charity In Place of War is launching Around The World in 80 Raves, a month-long fundraising activity challenge meets global rave, taking place 01-31 October 2021.
— Keleigh Batchelor, Marketing Manager, Pioneer DJ
The unique fundraising event is a sponsored activity challenge, which the charity is inviting music industry organisations to sign up for in teams. The registration deadline for the challenge is 1st September. Participants can opt to dance, walk, run, cycle or swim collectively the 7,200 miles/11,600 km distance around some of the 26 countries where In Place of War has projects. Those taking part set their own distance goals and seek sponsorship for completion within the month at their own pace, with the chance for teams to win amazing music-related prizes generously donated by some of the event’s DJs and entertainment industry partners, including a DDJ-FLX6 4-channel DJ controller for rekordbox, a Serato DJ Pro X 5 DDJ-200 2-channel Smart DJ controller or a set of X 4 HDJ-X5 BT DJ Headphones - all from Pioneer DJ, Ed O’Brien’s personal custom-made, signed Fender Stratocaster, used on the Radiohead tour from 2016-2018, Run The Jewels' own set of Technics 1200 turntables and a pair of Shambala Festival 2022 tickets.
Each weekend of the fundraising challenge month In Place of War will host streamed raves, providing a soundtrack for the challenge participants to motivate them to get moving and celebrate the miles they’ve covered and funds they’ve raised. Over the month, a killer lineup of 80 DJ sets featuring A Guy Called Gerald, Bicep, Crazy P Sound System, Jax Jones, Osunlade & Sasha, with additional label and festival sets from DFA Records, Heavenly Recordings, Ninja Tune and Nyege Nyege, among many more, from Dubai to Dublin, Ibiza to Reykjavik, Kampala to Palestine, Manchester to Miami, London to Rio, and Berlin to Seoul, will be streamed with a donate function to boost overall fundraising efforts. The money raised will support music studio developments in two areas of conflict in São Paulo, Brazil, and Lavender Hill, South Africa.
In Place of War is a global organisation that uses artistic creativity in places of conflict as a tool for positive change. The registered charity enables a network of more than 100 grassroots change-makers in music, theatre and across the arts, to transform cultures of violence and suffering into hope, opportunity and freedom in 26 countries across Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. The organisation works with an array of international figures from the music world as ambassadors, counting Run The Jewels and Laurie Anderson amongst its Fellows. The charity's music-related projects range from the creation of global supergroup, GRRRL, featuring women of colour from international conflict zones, to the transformation of a funeral parlour in South Africa into a recording studio and the release of an album, featuring the work of iconic artists such as Brian Eno, created from field recordings to preserve the sounds of the Colombian rainforest.
Ruth Daniel, CEO, In Place of War, says, “After seeing people come together in extraordinary ways during the challenging period we’ve all been living through, now seems the perfect moment to look forward to an opportunity to form a global music community in solidarity with those who need our support. So we’re beyond excited about launching Around The World in 80 Raves. It’s a huge undertaking that wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our partners, including the phenomenal DJ talent playing for us. We can’t wait to welcome teams from the music industry, their friends, family and colleagues, to take part in the sponsored challenge, which will contribute so much to our overall goals to fund two life-changing music projects in the Global South. I truly want to thank everyone involved.”
The project is being supported by global DJ decks and gear manufacturer, Pioneer DJ. Keleigh Batchelor, Marketing Manager, Pioneer DJ, says, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to support this unique and worthy cause to help fund the development of two additional properties for In Place Of War, offering critical and essential support to communities. There are some incredible prizes up for grabs as you rave away. Challenge yourself, challenge your friends and most of all fundraise with us!”
Anyone interested in getting active to support music projects in places of conflict can register for the Around The World in 80 Raves activity challenge here. Or, for more information, email: 80raves@inplaceofwar.net
Watch the Around the World in 80 Raves teaser video
Visit the Around the World in 80 Raves website
About In Place of War
In Place of War is a global organisation, registered as a charity in the UK and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, that uses artistic creativity in places of conflict as a tool for positive change. We enable a network of more than 100 grassroots change-makers in music, theatre and across the arts, to transform cultures of violence and suffering into hope, opportunity and freedom in 26 countries.
UK Registered Charity No 1182594 USA 501c3 No 83-3944469
Emma Bartholomew
In Place of War
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn