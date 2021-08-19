PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 641 (Main Street) Structure Replacement Project in North Newton Township and Newville Borough, Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 641 (Main Street) bridge over Mill Race in North Newtown Township and Newville Borough, Cumberland County. The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge and provide a safe and efficient two-lane crossing of Route 641 over Mill Race.

The existing bridge is a single span concrete slab structure supported on concrete abutments with an approximately 9-foot span. The bridge was built in 1929 and is in poor condition.

Proposed construction will replace the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert structure with a 12-foot span that is better aligned with the natural flow angle of the Mill Race.

The proposed structure will have no weight restrictions. A concrete retaining wall will be built along Main Street at the northeast quadrant.

This section of Main Street has an average daily traffic volume of 2,461 vehicles.

During construction, the roadway will be controlled by temporary traffic signals on either side of the structure which will provide one lane of traffic through the construction zone.

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to start in fall of 2022 with work completed in summer 2023.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project.

This plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for 30 days.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

