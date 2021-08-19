Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the processed nonferrous metal market is expected to grow from $12.17 trillion in 2020 to $12.64 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.12 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the demand for nonferrous metal products in the forecast period.

The processed nonferrous metal market consists of sales of processed nonferrous metals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in smelting ores into nonferrous metals and/or the primary refining of nonferrous metals (except aluminum) by electrolytic methods or other processes.

Trends In The Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market

Additive manufacturing (AM) is being widely used for manufacturing a wide range of metal products. The transition of additive manufacturing from a product development tool to production tool has been quick. Increased investment in metal AM technology is further leading to process improvements, lower productions costs in allied manufacturing industries. For instance, SmartTech in 2015, estimated 89% growth in additive metal manufacturing, thus indicating growth in additive metal manufacturing.

Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Segments:

The global processed nonferrous metal market is further segmented based on type, end user industry, process type and geography.

By Type: Smelted and Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum), Rolled, Extruded And Alloyed Copper, Rolled and Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper And Aluminum), Secondary Smelted, Refined And Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper And Aluminum)

By End User Industry: Automotive, Electronic Power, Construction, Others

By Process Type: Smelting and Refining, Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, Alloying, Other

By Geography: The global processed nonferrous metal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific processed nonferrous metal market accounts for the largest share in the global processed nonferrous metal market.

Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides processed nonferrous metal global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global processed nonferrous metal market, processed nonferrous metal global market share, processed nonferrous metal global market players, processed nonferrous metal global market segments and geographies, processed nonferrous metal global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The processed nonferrous metal global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Organizations Covered: Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd, Vale S.A., Rio Tinto plc, Anglo American plc, BHP Billiton plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

