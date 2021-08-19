Single-Family Smart Homes Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Single-Family Smart Homes Market 2021-30

Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the single-family smart homes market is expected grow from $56.52 billion in 2020 to $62.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $114.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%. The increasing implementation of smart home appliances together with a growing number of connected homes across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for single-family smart homes market over the forecast period.

The single-family smart homes market consists of sales of smart appliances and their related services used in single-family homes. Smart homes are futuristic buildings equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices. The smart home system requires a web portal or smartphone application to interact with the automated system as a user interface. The smart home appliances include smart entertainment, smart lighting, home security and smart appliances, which are controlled by sensors, timers, switches and remote controllers.

Trends In The Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market

Technological advancements related to the internet of things (IoT) and smart home devices is a major trend in the industry. According to a report published by TrendinFocus in July 2019, a big number of users have started using IoT devices and smart homes. The global number of IoT-connected devices is projected to nearly triple from the 2018 estimates, reaching 43 billion by 2023. The newly launched smart speakers by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are shaping the growth of smart devices. Moreover, in December 2019, Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company, launched a range of smart home devices including smart bulbs, smart display and smart camera. The company aims at expanding its product portfolio in India. Therefore, technological advancement in IoT and smart home devices is expected to remain a key trend and boost the revenue for the single-family smart homes market.

Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market Segments:

The global single-family smart homes market is further segmented based on product, technology, software and service and geography.

By Product: Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Others

By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Others

By Software and Service: Proactive, Behavioral

By Geography: The global single-family smart homes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Single-Family Smart Homes Market Organizations Covered: Lennar Corporation, Meritage Homes Corporation, Metricon, Porter Davis, Henley, Carlisle, ELAN Homes (Nortek Security & Control, LLC), PULTEGROUP, INC., KB Smart Home, TRI Pointe Group, D. R. Horton, Belmar Builders Inc., Loxone, Plantation Homes.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

