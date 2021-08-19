Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Forged And Stamped Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Forged And Stamped Goods Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Forged And Stamped Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the forged and stamped goods market is expected to grow from $2.42 trillion in 2020 to $2.58 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.17 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. An increase in defense budgets and production numbers of commercial aircraft, will drive the demand for forged metal components in the forecast period, driving the overall forged and stamped goods market.

The forged and stamped goods market consists of sales of forged and stamped metal goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing forgings from purchased metals; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal stamped and spun products (except automotive, cans, coins); and manufacturing powder metallurgy products. Establishments making metal forgings, metal stampings, and metal spun products and further manufacturing (e.g., machining, assembling) a specific manufactured product are classified in the industry of the finished product. Metal forging, metal stamping, and metal spun products establishments may perform surface finishing operations, such as cleaning and deburring, on the products they manufacture.

Metal forgers are increasingly incorporating additive manufacturing technologies to offer customized designs to the customers. 3D technology is being used in forging for balancing customization and personalization with efficiency and waste reduction. The 3D forging technology offers advantages, such as preparation of complicated shapes and designs and negligible material loss. Companies using the additive/3D manufacturing technology include Aloca and Bharat Forge.

The global forged and stamped goods market is further segmented based on type, end user industry and geography.

By Type: Iron And Steel Forged Goods, Nonferrous Forged Goods, Custom Roll Formed Goods, Powder Metallurgy Parts, Metal Crown, Closure, And Other Metal Stamped Goods

By End User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverage Packaging, Machinery, Metal Products, Others

By Geography: The global forged and stamped goods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific forged and stamped goods market accounts for the largest share in the global forged and stamped goods market.

Forged And Stamped Goods Market Organizations Covered: Magna International, ThyssenKrupp, Martinrea International, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing, Alcoa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

