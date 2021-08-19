Rostec to develop passenger air transportation and tourism in Venezuela
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RT-Project Technologies, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, will start implementing digital solutions to manage air transportation and travel operators’ activity in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The cooperation agreement was signed by Sergey Yarosh, CEO of RT-Project Technologies and Joan Manuel Sotillo Bernal, Director of the representative office of air carrier Conviasa in Russia. The project is supposed to last for three years.
The parties agreed on the development and implementation of information and digital systems in Venezuela, which will allow efficient building of technological processes for distribution of passenger air transportation, and make automatic booking available in real time. In addition to that, a nationwide digital travel platform will be launched in order to automate all activities of travel operators.
“We have close and fruitful cooperation with Venezuela. Earlier, we agreed on the implementation of joint projects in the field of power engineering and communications, now time has come for industries just as important as that: air transportation and tourism. The concluded agreement will contribute to the promotion of advanced Russian-made R&D-intensive products in the rapidly developing Latin American market. In close cooperation with our Venezuelan colleagues, we will implement modern solutions, whose effect will be experienced not only by businesses but also by service consumers. In particular, we will create a National Digital Tourism Platform (NDTP). It will bring all travel services across the country together in a single venue thus giving a new impulse to the development of this domain”, explained Sergey Yarosh, CEO of RT-Project Technologies.
Conviasa is the largest Venezuelan air carrier based in Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía. The company serves national destinations, and operates flights to Latin America, the Caribbean and Russia.
Earlier, Rostec’s RT-Project Technologies executed a memorandum with the National state power corporation (CORPOELEC). The purpose of the document is to secure energy supply in Venezuela. The parties plan to implement joint projects in the field of digital technologies, technical support, necessary equipment supply, training, and professional certification of Venezuelan experts.
RT-Project Technologies JSC is an entity of the Rostec State Corporation focused at the implementation of high-potential projects in the IT field. It is the competency center for development and implementation of information technology in the field of public procurement, including the systems for public procurement pricing control, both in civilian and military spheres. From 2017 to 2020, the company was the sole contractor under public contracts concluded with the Federal Treasury (the Federal Treasury is the functional commissioner of the UIS) for development and operation of the Unified Information System in the procurement field (UIS); it has developed an information and analytical system (IAS) for monitoring and control in the field of medicine procurement for public needs, has developed and operates Berezka Unified Trade Aggregator (UTA), a federal information resource for mandatory use by executive power bodies when effecting purchases in small amounts.
State Сorporation Rostec is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Russia. It encompasses over 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key business areas are aircraft engineering, radio electronics, healthcare technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters, United Engine Corporation, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Concern Kalashnikov etc. Rostec takes active part in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies; engages in digitalization of the state governance, industry, and social sphere; develops plans for the deployment of 5G wireless communication technologies, industrial internet of things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec is a partner of leading international manufacturers, such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault, etc. The corporation supplies its products to over 100 countries. Nearly one-third of the company’s revenue is generated by the export of high tech products.
