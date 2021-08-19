At a CAGR 23.71% Behavioral Biometrics Market Size to Garner $3,922.42 Million by 2025
Rise in online transactions and fraudulent activities, and an increasing need for multi-layered security approach in the finance industry.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in the number of online transactions and development of IoT landscape coupled with elevated need for improved security systems fuel the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market.
The global behavioral biometrics market was estimated at $720.50 million in 2017 and is expected to hit at $3.92 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
Based on type, the voice recognition segment contributed to two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share till 2025. Simultaneously, the gait analysis segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. The market report also assesses the segments of keystroke dynamics and signature analysis.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 317 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5118
Based on components, software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The service segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 26.5% during the study period.
Based on geography, North America accrued the highest share in 2017, holding more than one-third of the global market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.5% by 2025. Regions across LAMEA and Europe are also discussed in the report.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5118
Profiling Key Players: EZMCOM Inc., SecuredTouch Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, and Samsung SDS.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. Behavioral biometrics market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the behavioral biometrics market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of behavioral biometrics market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of behavioral biometrics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the behavioral biometrics market.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e1a419ce45f556a89d55100c8096a70b
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5118
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Voice Cloning Market
2. Mental Health Software Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn