Green Roof Market Registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in greenhouse effect and global warming around the globe fuels the growth of the green roof market. Increase in disposable income of the population and improvement in the standard of living in several developing economies is projected to cater to the growth of the green roof market. Moreover, government mandates to install green roofing for commercial areas are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, the government of France made it mandatory to install green roofs for all new commercial sectors, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Manufacturers:

Region-wise, the global green roof market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Regional Segmentation:

Region-wise, the global green roof market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type
• Extensive
• Intensive

By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial

Key Findings Of The Study
• By type, the extensive segment dominated the global green roof market in 2019.
• Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to generate high revenue globally.
• Depending on application, the commercial segment garnered a major share of the market in 2019.
• Region wise, Europe dominated the market in 2019.

