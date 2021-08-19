Tunnel Boring Machines Market Expected to Reach $7.55 billion by Forecast Statics 2027
Tunnel Boring Machines Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tunnel boring machines market size was valued for $5.47 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.55 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacifc region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 48.99% share of the global market, followed by Europe.
A tunnel boring machine is also known as mole machine. It is used to excavate tunnels through hard rock, and soil. It is available in different diameter sizes of 40 inches to 60 feet. It consists of a cutter head, hydraulic braking system, and conveyor. The cutter head rotates 360°. against the tunnel surface under the huge pressure, the cutter head removes muds, and rocks from the surface of the tunnel.
Leading Players:
Key companies profiled in the report include China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd., Herrenknecht AG, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Komatsu Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. (The Robbins Company, Inc.), Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.
Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segments:
By Machine Type
• Slurry TBM
• Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM
• Shielded TBM
• Multi-Mode TBM
• Others
By Geology Type
• Soft Ground
• Hard Rock Ground
• Heterogenous Ground
• Variable Ground
Region wise, the global tunnel boring machine market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Netherland, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the tunnel boring machine market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tunnel boring machine market trends and dynamics.
• By machine type, the slurry TBM segment registered the highest revenue in the tunnel boring machine market in 2019.
• By geology type, the heterogeneous ground segment registered the highest revenue in the tunnel boring machine market in 2019.
• Depending on end-users, the metro & transit segment dominated the tunnel boring machine market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to
grow at a CAGR 6.9% during the forecast period
• The key players within the tunnel boring machine market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help
understand the competitive outlook of the global tunnel boring machine industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the tunnel boring machine market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• The global tunnel boring machine market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
