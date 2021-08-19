Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502798

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ approximately 1926 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Collinsville Road in the Town of Craftsbury

VIOLATION:

1. Violation of Conditions of Release

2. Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Cheyanne Thompson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

VICTIM: Nicholas Hill

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Thompson violated an active set of court ordered conditions of release. Through further investigation, probable cause was developed to believe Thompson contacted Hill, violating her court ordered conditions of release. Thompson was located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court. The incident remains under investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED