Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502798
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ approximately 1926 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Collinsville Road in the Town of Craftsbury
VIOLATION:
1. Violation of Conditions of Release
2. Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Cheyanne Thompson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
VICTIM: Nicholas Hill
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Thompson violated an active set of court ordered conditions of release. Through further investigation, probable cause was developed to believe Thompson contacted Hill, violating her court ordered conditions of release. Thompson was located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court. The incident remains under investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED