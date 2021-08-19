Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,398 in the last 365 days.

UNSMIL calls on all parties in Libya to focus their efforts on maintaining calm and stability in the country

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) calls on all parties in Libya to refrain from any mobilization or deployment of security elements and troops that may be perceived as an escalation and may undermine the implementation of the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement. UNSMIL urges all parties to respect the lines of demarcation as they were at the time of the signing of the Ceasefire Agreement.

UNSMIL renews its support to the efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission aimed at maintaining calm and stability and urges all parties in Libya to support these efforts in order to create a peaceful and conducive environment for the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.

The Mission renews its call to all concerned national and international actors to ensure, respect, and support the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You just read:

UNSMIL calls on all parties in Libya to focus their efforts on maintaining calm and stability in the country

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.