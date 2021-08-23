Season 4 of Reality Show Thicker Than Water: The Tankards is Set to Debut on August 29th on the CJC Network
This new chapter is super exciting as Executive Producers and owners of the show. We are honored to have partnered with noted film director Carl Jackson and his CJC Network on this season!”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES , August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s an exciting time for the Tankard family as they get ready to kick off Season 4 of their hit reality show, Thicker Than Water: The Tankards. The show had a very successful three season run with the Bravo TV Network, however this time around, they are branching out as Executive producers and owners of their own show under the CJC Network.
Known globally as the Godfather of Gospel Jazz, Ben Tankard has touched hearts and blessed the ears of the masses for over three glorious decades. With a plethora of honors and awards to his name, Tankard recently achieved another #1 song on the Billboard Smooth Jazz National Airplay Chart with his unique and captivating rendition of Marvin Gaye’s song, “Just Like Music.” Given the numerous accolades and radio success, “Just Like Music” has attained, the song has also been selected as the theme music for the 4th season of Thicker Than Water: The Tankards.
"I am super excited about the tremendous response we have had at radio and retail for this new CD and equally geeked about the new season of our show," Tankard says.
With full control over the show and how it’s conducted, Tankard is confident and pleased that he can use all of his own music to set the mood for the show. He explains, "Our hit single “ Just Like Music “ recently hit #1 on the Smooth Jazz Billboard chart and we have selected it to be the theme song to this 4th season of Thicker Than Water: The Tankards. Tankard goes on to explain, “We are very grateful for Bravo for the start they gave us in reality tv with our 3 seasons with them. This new chapter is super exciting as Executive producers and owners of the show. We are honored to have partnered with noted film director Carl Jackson and his CJC Network on this season! This season will show a backseat to our lives as business owners, pastors, and parents.”
The family of twelve is excited to go on this journey together. Their creativity shines in so many ways that previous fans of the hit series, as well as new fans will be in for a lot of fun, surprises, and most importantly—a whole lot of love. Tankard felt it was important to bring all aspects of their tight familial bond to light for everyone to see. He says, “With more control over the direction of the show, we can include more of our lives that we couldn’t before. It was hard to do when we were with Bravo because they tended to lean more toward conflict based storylines rather than music and creativity. This time we are our own boss, inspired by Tyler Perry to own our content, and we are streaming it directly to our fans, which is a first time for a Smooth Jazz and Gospel artist."
The new season of the fun-loving family docu-series begins on Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 P.M. and 11 P.M. on the CJC Network. Viewers can access the network by getting the LOCAL NOW app on their televisions and phones. The CJC Network is distributed and produced in partnership with The Tankards and noted film producer Carl Jackson. Jackson owns CJC Television Network, a family-themed network which reaches over 70 million homes in the U.S. His network features movies, series, and inspirational music concerts and more. Thicker Than Water: The Tankards can also be accessed by going to www.TVCJC.com. Showtimes will be every Sunday beginning on August 29th at 8:00 P.M. and 11:00 P.M. CST.
