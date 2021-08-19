Charles Cotugno Photography Now Creating Headshots to Assist Organizations with Retention, Team Building

One of Seattle’s leading photographers is now creating headshots designed to be an effective visual marketing tool.

“Your headshot has only 40 milliseconds to make a positive impression on potential clients and employers,” said Cotugno, owner and spokesperson for Charles Cotugno Photography. “In just that single instant, they’ll judge your competence, professionalism, and hundreds of other hiring qualities.”

Cotugno explained that one of the challenges employers face post-COVID is reestablishing a welcoming and positive environment for employees returning to the workplace. And, employees, Cotugno stressed, need to feel they are valued by the organization they work for, especially by smaller companies that may not necessarily be able to afford higher end benefits.

“If they can establish a supportive structure where the employees are valued and supported, they are more likely to retain them,” Cotugno pointed out before adding, “Providing headshots as a team activity helps to build morale, enables constructive criticism that can be transferred to the work environment, and shows that management supports them in their work and career development.”

Cotugno went on to note that when your professional headshot stands out from all the selfies and snapshots, you’re communicating to your prospects that you care about the details and doing the job right.

“That’s what potential clients are looking for and what makes you more likely to win their business,” Cotugno said. “Our new 30-minute mini sessions are designed for those who just want to get the shot and get on with the rest of their day. Pricing includes 15 minutes of photography, 15 minutes of guided image selection, and one retouched image.”

About Charles Cotugno Photography

Charlie is a freelance commercial, portrait, and performance photographer based in Seattle, WA. During his twenty-five plus year career, he’s photographed people from every walk of life including businesspeople, performers, the famous, and the infamous.

