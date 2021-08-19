Electric Power Tools Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% to Reach $39,147.7 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric power tools find applications in almost all construction activities, as well as, material modifications and manufacturing activities. The constant technological advancements in the electric power tool portfolios increase their efficiencies, and productivities which thereby, surge their adoption in various applications including professional, residential, and commercial establishments.

The global electric power tools market size is expected to reach $39,147.7 million in 2027, from $23,603.1 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric power tools have revolutionized the construction, automotive, and other industries, by saving the time and effort required for simple operations including screw driving to complicated operations such as sawing and breaking. The constant up gradations in these electric power tools also assist in boosting their demand.

Top 10 Leading Players

Apex Tool Group
Atlas Copco AB
Hilti Corporation
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Koki Holding, Co., Ltd.
Makita Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Snap-on Incorporated
Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global electric power tools market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027. In addition, it also includes the market sizes for 2015 to 2019.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive electric power tools market analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global electric power tools market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Corded
Cordless

By End-user Industry

Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

