Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A303250
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 / 1926 hours
LOCATION: East Wind Drive, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on East Wind Drive, Waterbury for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ramsey Haskins, investigation revealed Haskins had a criminally suspended driver’s license and court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Haskins was taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to the Middlesex Barracks. Haskins was processed, issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal division on 09/23/2021 at 0830 hours, and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/23/2021 / 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861