Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A303250

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 / 1926 hours

LOCATION: East Wind Drive, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on East Wind Drive, Waterbury for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ramsey Haskins, investigation revealed Haskins had a criminally suspended driver’s license and court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Haskins was taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to the Middlesex Barracks. Haskins was processed, issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal division on 09/23/2021 at 0830 hours, and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/23/2021 / 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861