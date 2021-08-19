Container Homes Market Projected to Reach $73,070.5 Million by 2025 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity
The reduced construction cost majorly drives the demand for the container homes market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container homes are prefabricated homes developed using new and old shipping containers used to carry goods on trains, trucks, and ships. The shipping containers can handle heavy loads and can resist in harsh conditions. Moreover, the containers can be structured and stack easily to construct small & multi storey house, owing to their perfect shape. The container homes provide best solution in emergency shelter these containers can be moved easily.
The container homes market size accounted for $44,768.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.
The reduced construction cost, ease of installation and relocation, increase in focus toward adoption of green building concepts, rise in need for protection of architecture from environmental impacts, and need for compact & movable homes in large cities due to lack of space, are major factors that boost the demand for container homes.
Top 10 Leading Players
Anderco Pte Ltd.
Container Homes USA
Giant Containers
HONOMOBO
Royal Wolf.
SG Blocks, Inc.
Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd.
Speed House Group of Companies.
Supertech Industries
Temohousing
Key Benefits for container Homes Market:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, and dynamics in the global container homes market.
An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.
Key Market Segments
By Solution
New/Idle Container
Old/Scrap Container
By Offering
Factory Built
On-Site Built
By Architecture Type
Tiny House
Duplex/Bungalow
Multistory Building/Apartments
By Construction Type
Fixed
Movable
By End-User
Residential Homes
Recreational Homes
Emergency Homes
Nursing Home
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
