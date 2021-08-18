Fishery staff in the Southeast Region wants angler input on proposed changes to fishing regulations here and elsewhere in the state

Idaho Fish and Game is currently seeking public comments on proposed fishing regulation changes for the 2022-2024 seasons. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Anglers can find a complete list of the proposals and their explanations on the "Public Comment" webpage of Fish and Game’s website (https://idfg.idaho.gov). The proposals are organized by each region, similar to the fishing regulations booklet. Anglers can review the proposals and answer the brief survey questions to show which options they prefer.

In the Southeast Region, there are nine proposals being considered. A few, not all, of these proposals are highlighted below.

Proposal: Remove the fishing closure on the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs from the Center Street Bridge upstream to the East Main Street Bridge. This fishing closure on this section of the Portneuf River was intended to reduce conflicts between anglers and other recreational users. A wild trout fishery exists, and there is good access through town. In addition, Fish and Game would consider stocking trout to provide additional opportunity if the closure is removed. There are many examples of multiple-use waters (Lower Boise River or the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River) where angling is not in conflict with other recreational activities, such as tubing.

Proposal: Increase the trout daily bag limit on Bannock Reservoir, Edson Fichter Pond, and Montpelier Rearing Pond from 2 trout to 6 trout per day (adopt general fishing regulations). The intent of the 2-trout bag limit was to spread out trout harvest among more anglers and to maintain more consistent catch rates between stocking events. Recent studies show that the 2-trout bag limit is not providing either of these intended benefits.

Proposal: For the Snake River section from Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam, remove seasonal closure on game fish harvest, and also remove no bait, barbless hook, and trout length restrictions. The new regulations would allow a 2-trout limit from Memorial Day weekend through October 15, and catch-and-release only for trout from October 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend. Currently, the regulations for this river reach are unnecessarily complex and restrictive. This river section supports quality fisheries for trout, white sturgeon, and smallmouth bass. There is currently no harvest of white sturgeon, and smallmouth bass harvest rates are expected to be low under the general rule (includes a 14-inch minimum length). Removing the existing restrictions during the winter season would allow much more opportunity for catch- and-release white sturgeon fishing, and eliminate unintended limitations to the harvest of other game fish such as bass and yellow perch. A change in the existing regulations would maintain catch-and-release trout fishing, but eliminates gear restrictions during that season. To balance the effects of fishing on trout and to reduce regulation complexity, the proposed regulation change includes a reduction in the daily trout bag limit to 2 fish/day starting Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

A couple of options associated with this proposal are being considered.

Option A: Change fishing rules from Eagle Rock upstream to American Falls Dam.

October 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for trout, catch-and-release.

Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through October 15 – trout limit is 2.

Option B: Keep the existing fishing rules from Eagle Rock upstream to American Falls Dam.

October 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for game fish species, catch-and-release, no bait, barbless hooks required.

Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through October 15 – bass limit is 2 any size; trout limit is 6, only 2 may be cutthroat trout, only 2 trout over 16 inches.

Proposal: Remove the regulation allowing only harvest of adipose fin-clipped Bonneville cutthroat trout (i.e. hatchery origin) in Bear Lake, making it allowable to harvest both hatchery (adipose fin-clipped) and wild Bonneville cutthroat trout. The 2-trout daily bag limit would remain.

The population of wild Bonneville cutthroat trout in Bear Lake has increased in recent years in response to extensive tributary habitat restoration work. Harvest opportunity has been limited to adipose fin-clipped hatchery trout only for the last 10 years. However, recent fish population surveys show that wild Bonneville cutthroat trout can support sustainable harvest opportunity as long as the 2-trout bag limit remains.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider all input on these and other fishing regulation proposals when they meet in November to set general fishing seasons and limits starting in 2022. If you wish to discuss these or other Southeast Region fishing proposals, please contact Regional Fisheries Manager Carson Watkins at the regional Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.