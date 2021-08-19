Mining Drill Bits Market Worth $1,711,800 Thousand by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1%- Global Research Report

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mining Drill Bits Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mining drill bits are utilized to drill or dig the earth surface for mining operation. These drill bits are also used to dig hole in stones or rock for mining. Mining drill bits include rotary drill bits, DTH hammers bits, and others. The different types of drill bits size include from less than 150 mm to more than 300 mm. In addition, these drills are primarily used to drill holes in the earth surface to place the explosive for blasting.The global mining drill bits market size was valued at $1,145,000 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,711,800 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The players in the mining industries are investing heavily in expanding their capacity to meet the increase in demand for metals and ores, owing to the growth of the automotive sector. For instance, in 2018, Atlas Copco acquired two companies Renegade Drilling Supplies Proprietary Ltd and Hy-Performance Fluid Power Pvt. Ltd., an Australian service provider for mining and infrastructure to expand its product portfolio of drilling consumables for mining exploration.Key Market PlayersBrunner and LayCaterpillar Inc.Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., LtdEpiroc ABMitsubishi Materials CorporationRobit PlcRockmore International, SandvikWestern Drilling Tools IncXiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., LtdKey Benefits for Mining Drill Bits Market :The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mining drill bits market trends and dynamics.In-depth mining drill bits market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global mining drill bits market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeRotary BitsFixed Cutter BitsRoller Cone BitsDTH Hammers BitsOthersBy MaterialSteelDiamondThermally Stable Diamond BitsPCDSurface Set Diamond BitsTungsten CarbideBy OperationUnderground DrillingSurface DrillingBy Bit SizeUp to 150 mm151–200 mm201–250 mm251–300 mmAbove 300 mmBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA