Mining Drill Bits Market Worth $1,711,800 Thousand by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1%- Global Research Report
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mining Drill Bits MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining drill bits are utilized to drill or dig the earth surface for mining operation. These drill bits are also used to dig hole in stones or rock for mining. Mining drill bits include rotary drill bits, DTH hammers bits, and others. The different types of drill bits size include from less than 150 mm to more than 300 mm. In addition, these drills are primarily used to drill holes in the earth surface to place the explosive for blasting.
The global mining drill bits market size was valued at $1,145,000 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,711,800 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.
The players in the mining industries are investing heavily in expanding their capacity to meet the increase in demand for metals and ores, owing to the growth of the automotive sector. For instance, in 2018, Atlas Copco acquired two companies Renegade Drilling Supplies Proprietary Ltd and Hy-Performance Fluid Power Pvt. Ltd., an Australian service provider for mining and infrastructure to expand its product portfolio of drilling consumables for mining exploration.
Key Market Players
Brunner and Lay
Caterpillar Inc.
Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., Ltd
Epiroc AB
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Robit Plc
Rockmore International, Sandvik
Western Drilling Tools Inc
Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., Ltd
Key Benefits for Mining Drill Bits Market :
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mining drill bits market trends and dynamics.
In-depth mining drill bits market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global mining drill bits market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Rotary Bits
Fixed Cutter Bits
Roller Cone Bits
DTH Hammers Bits
Others
By Material
Steel
Diamond
Thermally Stable Diamond Bits
PCD
Surface Set Diamond Bits
Tungsten Carbide
By Operation
Underground Drilling
Surface Drilling
By Bit Size
Up to 150 mm
151–200 mm
201–250 mm
251–300 mm
Above 300 mm
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
