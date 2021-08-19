8:00 PM Update: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Snyder

Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) between Sale Barn Road and Sunset Drive in Middlecreek Township

Tioga

Route 249 from the beginning to the intersection with Route 49 in Westfield Township

(New) Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Locey Creek Road) between New York State line and Route 249 in Middlebury Township

(New) Route 4005 (Brookfield Road) between Route 49 in Westfield Township and North Road/Rietter Road in Brookfield Township

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

