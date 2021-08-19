Lawn Mower Market Anticipated to Reach $14,595.3 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The lawn mower market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, fuel type, and region.

Lawn mower is a machine that is utilized to trim or cut grass to an even height with help of blades equipped in it. These blades rotate in horizontal or vertical axis for sharp cutting. It comes in two types, namely, push mowers and non-push mowers, which are suitable for commercial as well as residential gardens and lawns.The global lawn mower market was valued at $9,746.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $14,595.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The electric and robotic lawn mowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency. These machines are utilized to cut and trim grass in lawns and gardens for residential and commercial sectors. In addition, these battery mowers are powered by a rechargeable battery, which ranges from 12 to 80 volt, whereas gas mowers need gasoline for operations.

Top 10 Leading Players
Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG
Deere & Company
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Husqvarna Group
MTD Products
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stiga S.p.A
The Toro Company
Textron

Key Benefits for Lawn Mower Market:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging lawn mower market trends and dynamics.
In-depth lawn mower market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis for four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments
By Type
Ride-on Mowers
Push Mowers
Robotic Mowers

By End-User
Residential
Non-residential

By Fuel Type
Electronic
Non-electronic

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA