Infused Innovations Appears on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 2345 With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 181%
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
To be part of such an esteemed community of businesses and to receive recognition of our strong performance and growth, the whole team at Infused Innovations feels very honored”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Infused Innovations is No. 2345, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 181%, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO
“This is our second consecutive year making the Inc 5000 list, and it’s as wonderful this time as it was the first. To be part of such an esteemed community of businesses and to receive recognition of our strong performance and growth, the whole team at Infused Innovations feels very honored. Our goal to build a different kind of company, one that partners and advises clients across business, technology, security, and data, is validated in times like this,” says Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO.
“It’s an honor to be associated with such an amazing group of companies. Making this list for two consecutive years is no small accomplishment and we couldn’t have done it without the help of our entire team here at Infused Innovations,” Phil Magnuszewski, COO, chimes in.
A Competitive Achievement
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com.
About Infused Innovations
Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with an innovation lab in Lowell, MA, Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Its holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Additional recognition recently earned by Infused Innovations includes Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category, ranking #16 in Channel Futures’ MSP 501, Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views magazine, and ranking #21 on CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List.
