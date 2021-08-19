Nitrogen Generators Market is Projected to Reach $17,435.5 Million by 2026 | Growth Factors with Competitive Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitrogen generators are used to generate high purity nitrogen gas of 99.995%. The demand for nitrogen generators has been witnessed to increase across the globe, as they serve as an economical method, prevent gas wastage, and offer enhanced safety. Furthermore, the development of the medical industry in economies such as the U.S., China, and India drive the growth of the nitrogen generators industry.

The global nitrogen generators market size was $11,776.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Nitrogen generators find their major application in the aviation, electronics, and chemical industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of nitrogen generators is expected to boost the development of the industry. However, traditional nitrogen supply methods such as nitrogen cylinders and newer substitutes such as nitrogen tire inflation equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry.

Key Benefits for Nitrogen Generators Market :

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global nitrogen generators market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments

By Generator Type

PSA Nitrogen Generator
Membrane Nitrogen Generator
Cryogenic Nitrogen Generator

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage
Transportation
Medical & Pharmaceuticals
Electrical & Electronics
Chemicals
Others

By Region

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan
China
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America
Middle East
Africa

