Governor Issues Statement on Federal Court’s Block of Alaska North Slope Willow Project

August 18, 2021 (Kenai, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement after Federal Judge Sharon Gleason invalidated permits for the Willow project on Alaska’s North Slope.

“Make no mistake, today’s ruling from a federal judge trying to shelve a major oil project on American soil does one thing: outsources production to dictatorships & terrorist organizations,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This is a horrible decision. We are giving America over to our enemies piece by piece. The Willow project would power America with 160,000 barrels a day, provide 1000s of family-supporting jobs, and greatly benefit the people of Alaska.”

The Willow project is located in the National Petroleum Reserve- Alaska (NPR-A), an area set aside by the federal government for oil and gas production. If developed, Willow would achieve peak daily production of 160,000 barrels of high quality crude oil. Earlier this year, the State of Alaska intervened joined in the lawsuit to defend the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) approval of the Willow Project.

###