Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,398 in the last 365 days.

Governor Issues Statement on Federal Court’s Block of Alaska North Slope Willow Project

August 18, 2021 (Kenai, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement after Federal Judge Sharon Gleason invalidated permits for the Willow project on Alaska’s North Slope.

“Make no mistake, today’s ruling from a federal judge trying to shelve a major oil project on American soil does one thing: outsources production to dictatorships & terrorist organizations,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This is a horrible decision. We are giving America over to our enemies piece by piece. The Willow project would power America with 160,000 barrels a day,  provide 1000s of family-supporting jobs, and greatly benefit the people of Alaska.”

The Willow project is located in the National Petroleum Reserve- Alaska (NPR-A), an area set aside by the federal government for oil and gas production. If developed, Willow would achieve peak daily production of 160,000 barrels of high quality crude oil. Earlier this year, the State of Alaska intervened joined in the lawsuit to defend the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) approval of the Willow Project.

###

 

 

You just read:

Governor Issues Statement on Federal Court’s Block of Alaska North Slope Willow Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.