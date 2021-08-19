FLAG ALERT: Lowering of the US and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Mount Gilead Police Officer Craig Cloninger

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, August 18, 2021 until sunset Thursday, August 19, 2021 in honor of Mount Gilead Police Officer Craig Cloninger who passed away over the weekend while responding to a house fire. His career in law enforcement began in 2002 with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and later with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office where he served as a school resource officer at East Montgomery High School. He most recently served as a reserve officer for the Mount Gilead Police Department. Services for Officer Cloninger will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church in Candor, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service. Our prayers are with the family and community of Officer Cloninger as we mourn his loss." Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

