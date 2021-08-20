Divine Dental Group Offers Dental Care in Scottsdale, Arizona
Divine Dental is a leading dental service provider, Divine Dental Professionals, offers dental services for whole families at an affordable price.
As your family Scottsdale dentist, we understand that our patients are a part of our community, and we are proud to provide personalized and professional dental care to meet all your needs.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Divine Dental Group LLC offers North Scottsdale family dentists at an affordable price.
— Dr Luma Sayegh
• The company offers the latest techniques & innovative tech for customer’s comfort.
• Company professionals are knowledgeable, extremely courteous, and certified.
• The company offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, pediatric, or emergency dental procedures services.
Divine Dental Group LLC is providing the top-rated dentist in Scottsdale, located at 17025 North Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona.
The company offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, pediatric, and emergency dental procedures, Divine Dental Group is led by Dr. Luma Sayegh and was established with the motto of providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable atmosphere for long-term beautiful smiles.
The company is locally owned and operated, and it places a high value on being the finest in town. Divine Dental Group LLC is now the best dental service provider in Scottsdale.
Dr. Luma Sayegh is the owner and founder of Divine Dental Group LLC has been practicing dentistry for over 14 years and she is affiliated with the Arizona Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.
As a general dentist interacting and connecting with patients on a personal and professional level brings Dr. Sayegh immense satisfaction.
“Dentistry is an art and a source of profound passion and satisfaction. A beautiful smile is priceless. To be afforded the opportunity to create artwork that provides so much to the recipient and those around them is a privilege difficult to quantify. Our highly trained teams at dental offices near you specialize in all areas of dental care treatments, from general dentistry and braces to cosmetic and surgical procedures,” says Dr. Luma Sayegh of Divine Dental Group, “We actually designed our office with your comfort in mind. Our upscale facility features a spa-like ambiance where acoustic music and aromatherapy inspire a natural state of relaxation and calmness. Our team takes every effort to cater to your unique needs so that you will have a comfortable, enjoyable experience from beginning to end.”
Divine Dental Group provides cutting edge dentistry and ensuring that patients are at ease during the treatment procedure. During every stage of life, patients can receive the dental care they need and deserve, ranging from preventative dental cleanings for kids to full-service dental implants for aging adults. Dr. Luma Sayegh and the expert dental team are qualified to offer a number of specialized treatments, such as smile makeovers, clear orthodontics, emergency dental care, implants & restoration, teeth whitening, and more.
Divine Dental uses modern, cutting-edge dental technology to provide patients with the most satisfying experience and exceptional outcomes. Divine Dental offers general dentistry services to all patients who wish to protect their natural teeth from common dental problems. The general dentistry procedures offered at the clinic include routine dental examinations and cleaning to keep the teeth strong and healthy while identifying dental problems at their early stages. Patients at Divine Dental Group receive dental care that is safe, affordable, and effective.
Divine Dental Group LLC has established a solid reputation among the city community by maintaining these core principles and delivering high-quality dental care in Scottsdale, as proved by the favorable Google reviews the company receives on a regular basis.
For example, Ellen Lewis describes their experience, “Divine Dental Group LLC in Scottsdale is an absolutely great place. Luma Sayegh DDS is a fantastic dentist. She made me feel very comfortable and answered all my questions. When I had my dental work done, her main goal besides working on my teeth was making sure I was not in pain. She checks and double-checks everything to make sure she got everything perfect. I am very nervous about dental visits but Luma Sayegh made me feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Divine Dental for anyone looking for a new dentist. Awesome service w/ full transparency on how they operate. The staff was knowledgeable and extremely courteous. They answered all of our questions and put our daughter at ease while getting work done. Definitely recommend this place to any and all in need of quality dentistry.”
Patricia S Miller similarly says, “Awesome staff!! I was experiencing tooth/jaw pain and I was able to get in quickly and my pain was resolved. Also, Kim is the best hygienist I have been to. (And I have been to quite a few places) I would recommend Divine Dental to anyone! Awesome bedside manner and no selling pressure, just great care and customer service! I have never liked going to the dentist but this office gives you a wonderful experience. It is always so clean and comfortable. Dr. Sayegh is by far the best ever. She always explains everything to you, making sure you understand. She is always checking up on you. This is the best office I have been to since being in Arizona. Definitely should have everything dental done here!”
About the Company
Divine Dental Group LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Scottsdale. Dr. Luma Sayegh the founder of Divine Dental.
They also participate in most dental plans and offers payment options, including financing options. Divine Dental is an Affordable dental office in Scottsdale – a good price-to-quality ratio.
Divine Dental mission is to provide effective dental care for long-term health and beautiful smiles. Now, Divine Dental LLC is Scottsdale's Largest dental care provider.
For more information on the company, visit - www.DivineDentalGroup.com
