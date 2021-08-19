Artist Jack Armstrong - Last 25 “Cosmic X” Painting Collection for $500 Million

Modern artist Jack Armstrong - 25 "Cosmic X" painting collection for sale - $500 million Warhol Naked - 24"W x 36"H acrylic on canvas art painting by modern artist Jack Armstrong The Last Wizard - 72"W x 48"H acrylic on canvas art painting by modern artist Jack Armstrong

Jack Armstrong created 100 “Cosmic X” paintings and only 25 remain for sale: $10 million to $113 million each. Purchase all for $500 million (or best offer)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly announced art collection package by famous “Cosmic X” modern artist Jack Armstrong is amazing! For serious art collectors, we feel you definitely need to put this on your radar. Art sales around the world continue to set all-time highs. In summary, as you read more about Mr. Armstrong and his incredible art collection, this unique opportunity will become very clear. Click here to read the ( Cosmic X Art Collection ) article.Jack has said, “Everything valuable is about rarity.“ Mr. Armstrong created just 100 “Cosmic X” paintings and only 25 remain for sale – each is priced from $10 million to $113 million. Cosmic Extensionalism or "Cosmic X" is a style of art, which was originally founded by Jack Armstrong in 1999. Armstrong proudly holds the world record for the most expensive motorcycle, cowboy boots and bicycle. Click here to read more about Jack Armstrong and view his entire ( Cosmic X Artwork Portfolio ).The price of all 25 multi-layered acrylic-on-canvas paintings total $1.2 billion (USD). But Jack has decided to offer the complete collection – for only $500 million (or best offer). As a reply to Jack’s quote, we say “Rarity is what sells.” With the limited number of his paintings available to purchase, this is an unbelievable opportunity for any art collector, investor or financial investment firm.Jack has given serious thought to the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) craze. Especially, after the Beeple $69 million NFT sale at a Christie’s auction in March. Mr. Armstrong is offering a magnificent NFT collection titled: “Cosmic X 100.“ It includes all 100 digital images of his incredible “Cosmic X” paintings – for only $100 million (USD). Jack recently stated, “With NFTs, every artist can disrupt the system, which is art itself.” His NFT collection will appear on a new online platform by the end of the year. Click here to view the ( Cosmic X 100 NFT ) article.While living in New York City, Jack personally knew and worked with the “King of Pop” – Andy Warhol. Of course, he is the leading figure in the visual Pop Art movement. In 2001, Armstrong painted the amazing “Warhol Naked.” Jack has told me that one of the proudest moments in his life, was being dubbed “The Last Wizard of Art” by Warhol himself. Therefore, this incredible piece of art is a touching tribute to his dear friend Andy. This beautiful acrylic-on-canvas painting is bold, awe-inspiring and measures 24″W x 36″H.By far the largest and most complex painting Jack Armstrong ever painted is titled “The Last Wizard.” It is colorful and visually brilliant. This large acrylic-on-canvas painting measures 6 feet by 4 feet in size. Interestingly, it is not only his largest painting, but also showcases his complete mastery of the Cosmic X art form.Widely known as “The King of Cool“, actor Steve McQueen personally encouraged Armstrong’s journey to New York City. Once there, Jack later became friends with famous artists Andy Warhol and Jean Michel Basquiat. Jack stated, "My Cosmic X Paradigm painting is the only piece of mine dedicated to a Hollywood personality.”What drives the price of art? The answer is not a simple one, but scarcity is a key driver of price. Other factors include who the artist is and the demand for any particular piece. Global sales of art and antiques reached an estimated $50.1 billion in 2020. There is no denying that art sells and can sell for very big money! The rapid price appreciation of artwork can be quite astonishing. Most experts expect a rebound in 2021, as world economies continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.Over the years, Mr. Armstrong has sold paintings to many famous celebrities and some of the wealthiest people in the world. With all of Jack Armstrong’s artwork, forgery is not an issue. Jack integrates his own hair, fingerprints and DNA in all of his paintings. It’s a unique technique and guarantees a buyer is truly purchasing an authentic Jack Armstrong painting.In addition to Jack’s painting collection, his “Cosmic Starship” Harley-Davidson motorcycle is available for $35 million. The custom-painted V-Rod Harley is an artistic masterpiece on wheels.Another interesting fact is Jack’s first million dollar painting sale to billionaire tobacco heiress, Doris Duke. Neither Basquiat or Warhol ever sold a million dollar painting before they passed away, in 1987 & 1988 respectively. Of course, Jack has done this numerous of times.During 2018-2020, a stunning digital art ‘retrospective‘ of Jack’s artwork appeared for every 5 minutes – 24 hours a day. This incredible display was seen by countless people on the giant 60 X 40 foot digital screen in Times Square, located above the Ripley’s Museum in New York City.We are aware of numerous discussions Jack is currently having with art collectors and investors. In addition, an upcoming movie about Jack Armstrong's fascinating life is in development and will be appropriately titled – “The Last Wizard.”In conclusion, we strongly recommend the acquisition of all 25 original Cosmic X masterpieces to add incredible value for any major collection or hedge fund. Our belief is that the creative collection of Jack’s Cosmic Extensionalism art will definitely continue to rise in value. With only 100 originals in the world, this sale offers the largest lot of “Cosmic X Art” in private hands and contains Armstrong’s most renowned work.Full article: https://www.thelifeofluxury.com/artist-jack-armstrong-last-25-cosmic-x-painting-collection-for-500-million/ For serious inquiries only, please contact us. We can answer your questions or schedule a virtual meeting with Mr. Armstrong.

