TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Deliver Virtual Remarks at 25th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver virtual remarks tomorrow for the 25th annual Lake Tahoe Summit hosted by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. The theme of this year’s summit, featuring keynote remarks from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, is “Celebrating 25 Years and Looking Ahead to the Next Generation of Lake Tahoe.”

The annual bi-state summit has brought together policymakers, private sector stakeholders and local community leaders to collaboratively address environmental problems facing the Lake Tahoe Basin.

WHEN: Thursday, August 19, 2021. Program begins at 10:00 a.m.

WHO: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland; U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA); U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA); California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA); Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D-NV); Representative John Garamendi (D-CA); Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA), and others.

LIVESTREAM: The summit will be streamed live here.

MEDIA COVERAGE: Members of the media interested in attending the summit in-person may RSVP with Senator Padilla’s press office here for additional details.

