Sgt. Brad Bagwell Honored as Tennessee SEAFWA Wildlife Officer of the Year

NASHVILLE --- Sgt. Brad Bagwell has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Cheatham County but works throughout the 12 counties in TWRA District 21 in Middle Tennessee.

Bagwell’s award was announced by Darren Rider, TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division colonel. He will be recognized at a meeting for SEAFWA Chief’s Council in October, which this year will be held in Roanoke, Va.

Bagwell was selected for the honor from among other TWRA law enforcement officers to become the state recipient. Also honored as TWRA region and district selections were Zach Wofford, Region I and Brandon Gavrock, District 11; Josh Hunt, District 22; Doug Lamb, Region III and Matthew Hammonds, District 32; Rick Roberts, Region IV and Caleb Marshall, District 42. These officers were selected for their efforts in teamwork, public outreach, innovation, attitude, leadership, achievements, and accomplishments.

“It’s always a difficult situation when one officer is selected out of a group of officers that have all gone above and beyond the duty of ensuring Tennessee hunters, anglers and boaters are provided safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities,” said Rider. “These officers are to be commended for their professionalism and efforts they displayed this year. All these officers had a fantastic year, but Brad really excelled in all aspects of his job. His achievements and accomplishments were outstanding.”

Among his activities during the year, Bagwell hosted a youth fishing event where there were more than 100 participants. He also assisted with youth turkey and deer hunts in his area.

“Brad’s efforts in excellence and innovation were also great,” said Rider. “Brad worked closely with the Nashville city officials to create a safety zone on the Cumberland River during the July 4th fireworks display in which this event has grown into one of the biggest in the country.”

Bagwell took control of a drowning incident on Percy Priest Lake where he provided CPR and controlled the scene until medical helped arrived. He also assisted in a unique event involving a plane crash on Percy Priest Lake that resulted in the loss of all seven passengers. He assisted all the agencies involved in recovery efforts from the wreckage.

His law enforcement efforts resulted in issuing 108 citations and warnings for boating and wildlife violations, five BUI arrests and six assisting BUI arrests. He checked 1,128 individuals for compliance and made over 600 positive public contacts with school groups, sportsman’s groups, and civic groups. Bagwell also assisted with special investigations and participated on search warrants on three large cases.

SEAFWA is an organization whose members are the state agencies with primary responsibility for management and protection of the fish and wildlife resources in 15 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

