JIPL Books Giveaway Contest 2021 Start on August 20th all over India
A competition will be started by Jaipur International Poetry Library (JIPL) from 20/08/21.JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- English:
JIPL Books Giveaway Contest 2021
A competition will be started by Jaipur International Poetry Library (JIPL) from 20/08/21. Through the competition, books of 8 selected authors from the Hindi region of India will be given as a gift to the readers. This competition is basically being organized to ensure the accessible presence of literature to the general public. It is said that literature is the mirror of our society. Therefore it should be available to every section of our society. It is our moral obligation to make it accessible to the general public easily. To discharge this responsibility, Jaipur International Poetry Library has announced this competition. JIPL organizes Arts and Literature Festival every year in January.
Authors selected by JIPL in this competition:
Sujata (Book: The Feminine Side of Criticism)
Ramkumar Singh (Book: From Idea to Screen)
Rishabh Prateeksha (Book: Crick Panda Pon Pon)
Beautified (Book: The Second Pen)
Alok Kumar Mishra (Book: Why You Be Like Me)
Bhagwant Anmol (Book: Theorem)
Neeti Pandey (Book: Qurbante)
Kusum Goswami (Book: Meghna' An Albelly Puzzle)
The important points of the competition are as follows:-
• The contest will be held on the social media platforms of Jaipur International Poetry Library (JIPL) (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Lines App)
• One book each from eight authors has been selected. Through the competition, five books of each of the authors were sent as gifts to the readers.
• Competition will be organized for two different books on each social media platform.
• There will be one question based on each of the books in the competition. You have to answer this through comment box, inbox or mail (as per your convenience).
JIPL Founder Rahul Choudhary says, JIPL Books has always been doing such programs for literature and society.
Regards,
Jaipur International Poetry Library.
हिंदी :
जयपुर इंटरनेशनल पोएट्री लाइब्रेरी ( JIPL ) द्वारा दिनाँक 20/08/21 से एक प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत की जायेगी। प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से भारत के हिंदी क्षेत्र से 8 चुनिंदा लेखकों की पुस्तकों को पाठकों को भेंट स्वरूप ( Giveaway) प्रदान किया जायेगा। यह प्रतियोगिता मूलतः आम जनमानस तक साहित्य की सुलभ उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित कराने हेतु आयोजित की जा रही है। कहा जाता है कि साहित्य हमारे समाज का आईना है। इसलिए उसकी उपलब्धता हमारे समाज के हर वर्ग तक हो। इसे सुलभता से आम जनमानस तक पहुँचाना हमारा नैतिक दायित्व है। इस दायित्व का निर्वहन करने हेतु जयपुर इंटरनेशनल पोएट्री लाइब्रेरी ने इस प्रतियोगिता की घोषणा की है। JIPL हर साल जनवरी में कला और साहित्यउत्सव करवाता है।
इस प्रतियोगिता में JIPL द्वारा चुने गए लेखक:
सुजाता ( किताब: आलोचना का स्त्री पक्ष )
रामकुमार सिंह ( किताब: आइडिया से परदे तक)
ऋषभ प्रतिपक्ष ( किताब : क्रिक पांडा पों पों पों )
सुशोभित ( किताब: दूसरी कलम)
आलोक कुमार मिश्रा ( किताब: क्यों तुम सा हो जाऊं मैं )
भगवंत अनमोल ( किताब: प्रमेय )
नीति पांडेय ( किताब: कुर्बतें )
कुसुम गोस्वामी ( किताब: मेघना ' एक अलबेली सी पहेली )
प्रतियोगिता के महत्वपूर्ण बिंदु निम्न प्रकार हैं :-
• प्रतियोगिता जयपुर इंटरनेशनल पोएट्री लाइब्रेरी ( JIPL ) के सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म पर आयोजित की जायेगी ( फेसबुक, ट्विटर, इंस्टाग्राम एवं पंक्तियाँ ऐप )
• आठ लेखकों की एक-एक पुस्तक का चयन किया गया है। प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से प्रत्येक लेखकों की पाँच पुस्तकों को पाठकों तक उपहारस्वरूप भेजा।
• हर एक सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म पर दो अलग-अलग पुस्तकों हेतु प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन होगा।
• प्रतियोगिता में प्रत्येक पुस्तकों पर आधारित एक प्रश्न होंगे। इसका जवाब आपको कमेंट बॉक्स, इनबॉक्स अथवा मेल ( आपकी सुलभतानुसार ) के माध्यम से देना होगा।
JIPL हमेशा साहित्य और समाज के लिए इस तरह के कार्यक्रम करता आया है।
धन्यवाद,
जयपुर इंटरनेशनल पोएट्री लाइब्रेरी।
