ZOOSHICASH Is Here For Those Who Missed the $ZOOSHI Hype

With the lack of Regulation which is a good and bad thing as well, the De-fi space has been somewhat of a Wild West scenario where some dodgy smart contract developers create contracts only to heist investor funds.$ZOOSHICASH cash is here to restore the hope of the BSC community.

The team behind $ZOOSHICASH know first hand what it feels like to be ripped off financially because they themselves have also been rugged of their assets and as a result, the team has made a commitment to make zooshicash

Unruggable and impenetrable like a rock. With the liquidity locked, your’re always rest assure that your funds are safe (SAFU).

Zooshicash is created by the community - for the community, on the BSC network popularly know for it's low gas fees and it's triving community hence given everyone an equal opportunity to 100x their investments.

ZOOSHICASH aims to be the biggest Sushi reflection token on the binance smart chain Creating an infinite source of passive Income using the power of blockchain.

ZooshiCash token was Inspired by it's father (Zooshi) but quickly became an overlord with the help of his community while becoming better at rewarding holder's, faster block time and less taxes.

More money, more rewards, The ZOOSHICASH overlord is here to lead us to triumph. But first you got to have a taste of our delicious $SUSHI. Prepare to have your mind blown with our upcoming games and rare NFT !

ZooshiCash Token algorithm included the auto staking and a passive earning with SUSHI for every Investor.

Techrate audit is already secured for the assurance on its investors and more audits are to to come via Dessert finance & Certik. The Community is growing because ZooshiCash is not just a meme or shitcoin but a real DeFi reflection token in the world of blockchain.

THE TEAM

The Zooshicash team consists of experienced developers, marketers, and community managers in the cryptocurrency space. We're positioned to make zooshicash the fastest rising token on the Binance smartchain (BSC) network.

USE CASE

The rate of rug pull and scams in the crypto space got pumped up to 80%! The reason why ZooshiCash was booted up is to instill confidence back into the Crypto Community whilst making passive Income.

•Rewards paid out daily in $SUSHI (SushiSwap)

•Play to earn game likes spin-the-wheel and jackpots (coming soon)

•Dashboard to view rewards(coming soon)

•NFT marketplace where transactions will be carried out in our native currency.

TOKENOMICS

$ZOOSHICASH employs 3 simple functions: Rewards + LP

acquisition + Marketing and buyback. In each trade, the transaction is charged a

15% fee, which is split in 3 ways.

•7% $SUSHI rewards

•3% liquidity

•5% marketing/manual buyback

Security and Exchange Community

To build trust again for the Investors is the main goal hereby assembling a community of good players working altogether to build a new DeFi token in the crypto world. Built by the free builders of people hexagonian who are not slaved by the pyramid power of old. It is a must!

The Community Leadership aims to protect its community by helping each others while shielding the rear ranks.

Intense marketing is ongoing to create the much needed hype for the token and building our community and more will be launch after a successful launch.

What is the launch time?



August 21th, 2021 @ 11PM UTC



Website: https://zooshicash.com

Telegram group: t.me/zooshicash

