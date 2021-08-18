Public Invited to PennDOT Job Fairs in McKean and Elk Counties

Clearfield, PA – Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at two job fairs that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is hosting in McKean and Elk counties. During the job fairs, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their resume.

Available winter positions include: CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Clerks, Tradesman Helpers and Laborers.

“Winter maintenance can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding job,” said District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E. “We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live. Come visit one of our locations to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”

The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the PennDOT District 2 County Offices listed below.

• McKean County Maintenance Office

Date: August 31, 2021

Location: 300 Bingham Road, Cyclone

• Elk County Maintenance Office

Date: September 1, 2021

Location: 32 St Leo Avenue, Ridgway

Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #