Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: Intersection of Park Road and Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the intersection of Park Road and Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

approximately 3:58 pm, the victim was driving and stopped at a red light at the listed location. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle through the front passenger side window, took the victim’s property and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 37 year-old Keyonna Arnold, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

