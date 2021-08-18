Submit Release
Delays likely during planned closures of I-80 eastbound out of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 eastbound out of Laramie will close briefly on Thursday & Friday while crews continue work on a rockfall mitigation project in Telephone Canyon.

Starting at about 9 a.m. each day, the eastbound lanes will be closed to all traffic for about 30 minutes as crews work to remove boulders from the rock face near mile marker 319.

The closures are necessary for public safety due to the size of the rocks and the possibility they could fall beyond the safety netting into the lanes below.

Motorists planning to drive eastbound out of Laramie either morning are encouraged to plan alternate routes or travel times. Be patient, as traffic may be backed up once the interstate reopens.

In any work zone, motorists are encouraged to avoid distractions like cell phones and to obey all posted signs and other traffic control.

