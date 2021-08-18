Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: Collective Efforts to Enhance Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Libya

A plane carrying more than 40 000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 40 000 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests donated by Malta has just arrived at Mitiga international airport in Tripoli.

The Central Procurement and Supplies Unit within the Maltese Ministry of Health managed the delivery of these essential supplies to Libya, in coordination with the European Union, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Libyan Ministry of Health.

“Today’s donation of COVID-19 vaccines and antigen-based rapid diagnostic test kits confirms the support of Malta towards Libya and its people. It is our hope that this donation will contribute to strengthening national efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” said H.E. Mr Charles Saliba, the Ambassador of Malta in Libya. 

“WHO has repeatedly stressed that equitable access to safe and effective vaccines is critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. No one is safe until everyone is safe. We are very grateful to the Government of Malta for its solidarity,” said Ms Elizabeth Hoff, WHO Representative in Libya. Libya is currently rolling out its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. As of the end of July 2021, Libya received more than 1.3 million doses of COVD-19 vaccine from different sources. To date, over half a million people have received their first dose of the vaccine in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

