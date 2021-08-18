Chip sealing begins today on US14/16/20 pavement improvement project near Emblem

Chip sealing of a 5.6-mile highway preservation project is slated to begin today, June 14, on US14/16/20 between Cody and Greybull, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

The project is located about 10 miles west of Greybull (mileposts 87.79 to 93.75). Work on this project has included grading, asphalt paving, chip sealing and other work.

"Chip sealing is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, June 16," Miller said. "Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes and reduced speed limits through the day and night. All work is dependent upon favorable weather."

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the $2.3 million project.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2021.