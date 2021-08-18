Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,397 in the last 365 days.

Chip sealing begins today on US14/16/20 pavement improvement project near Emblem

Chip sealing of a 5.6-mile highway preservation project is slated to begin today, June 14, on US14/16/20 between Cody and Greybull, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

 

The project is located about 10 miles west of Greybull (mileposts 87.79 to 93.75). Work on this project has included grading, asphalt paving, chip sealing and other work.

 

"Chip sealing is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, June 16," Miller said. "Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes and reduced speed limits through the day and night. All work is dependent upon favorable weather."

 

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the $2.3 million project.

 

Contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

 

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Chip sealing begins today on US14/16/20 pavement improvement project near Emblem

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.